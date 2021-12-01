Why were Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs wearing masks while meeting with media?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs fans who watched the team’s Wednesday press conference saw head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes wearing face coverings while speaking with the media.

Before the season started, the league said vaccinated players and coaches did not have to wear face masks while inside their facilities, however, with the holiday weekend and an uptick in the amount of cases league-wide, they changed the protocols.

All Tier 1, Tier 2, Tier 3 individuals and players, regardless of vaccination status, must wear masks at all times when inside their club facility beginning Thursday, November 25 through Wednesday, December 1. Additional masking will not be required outdoors or in the practice bubble. NFL memo

The Chiefs had a bye week during the Thanksgiving weekend and did not spend extended time at the facilities.

Reid and Mahomes both publicly announced they were vaccinated at the start of the season.

The mask mandate applies indoors and runs from Thanksgiving (Nov. 25) through Dec. 1 for all players and staff, regardless of vaccination status. All players and staff will be tested the Monday and Wednesday after the holiday. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 17, 2021

With the protocols expiring Wednesday, we’ll see if they continue to wear masks as the team continues to prepare for a Sunday night matchup at home against Denver.