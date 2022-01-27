WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — It’s all about paying it forward. A die-hard Chiefs fan is giving a single mother and her son a weekend to remember at Arrowhead Stadium.

Jason Madhu from Wichita offered them an all-expenses-paid trip to Kansas City, so they can attend the AFC Championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals.

The call to action started on social media, as Madhu asked Chiefs Kingdom to find a single mother who would like to go to the game. He’s doing this in honor of his late mother, Amber Patel, who died two weeks ago unexpectedly.

Madhu told KSN News his mother may not have been a Chiefs fan like him, but he said she taught him the lesson about time being precious and the fact that you never know when you’re going to get another opportunity to do something you love.

He credits Chiefs Kingdom for connecting him to a fan from Chicago, and her 12 year old son, who has autism. It will be their first Chiefs game.

“The reason I did single mothers was because I know they go through a lot raising kids on their own, and I had a connection with my mother, and I thought this would be a good way to kind of pass on kind of the values she put into me,” said Madhu.

Madhu also told KSN another Chiefs fan reached out to him, followed his lead, and also bought Chiefs tickets for another single mother. He said next year, he’s thinking about making this a regular thing for Chiefs home games.