SAINT JOSEPH, Mo. (KSNW) — Wichita native Blake Bell is entering his ninth season in the NFL and his third straight with the Kansas City Chiefs.

It’s a journey he never really saw coming, especially after switching from quarterback to tight end.

“I used to tell people that I never thought I’d even play tight end,” Bell said. “I was a quarterback at heart, then, you know, stuff happens. I made the switch, and here we are going into year nine, and it’s been awesome.”

Bell has learned something different every year, and having a guy like Travis Kelce in the room makes the learning process easy.

“He’s unbelievable man, on and off the field,” Bell said. “He’s the most humble man you’ll ever meet and I am proud to be in there, it’s fun.”

To add to the fun, Bell gets to block for one of the best running back groups in the entire NFL.

“The whole room man, Pacheco runs so hard, but then you got Jet, Clyde, and all those different guys,” Bell said. “It’s special because it makes it fun for us up there blocking for them. They just make one cut and get in the end zone so it’s sweet.”

Bell is living out his childhood dream, but he never forgets where it all started. He said he knows he’s representing his hometown whenever he wears the Red and Gold.

“316 all the way,” said Bell. “Born and raised…I always will call it home and always will go back. I still have friends and family who live there so it’s going to be a special place for me always.”

Bell is currently competing with several other tight ends for a spot on the team. But based on his track record and unwavering work ethic as a former Bishop Carroll Golden Eagle, he could once again be suiting up for Kansas City.