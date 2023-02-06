WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Police Chief Joe Sullivan challenged Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter to a challenge on the Super Bowl.

The Kansas City Chiefs will take on Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, Feb. 12.

Sullivan, who is originally from Philadelphia, challenged Easter to a friendly wager. If the Eagles win the game, he expects Easter to stand on the corner of Central and Main with a sign saying, “Fly Eagles Fly.”

Sheriff Easter responded that he accepts that challenge because he said the Eagles “are not going to win.”

If the Chiefs win, Easter says Sullivan will have to stand on the corner and hold a sign that says “Chiefs Kingdom.”