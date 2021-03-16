Williams, Charlton and Wylie all return to the Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to deals that will keep running back Darrel Williams, defensive end Taco Charlton and guard Andrew Wylie at the club, the team announced Tuesday.

Williams filled in during the 2020 season as Damien Williams opted out due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Clyde Edwards-Helaire was sidelined with an injury.

Darrel is BACK! pic.twitter.com/tHOQLjzE5C — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) March 16, 2021

The LSU product saw his role expand throughout the year even with the addition of Le’Veon Bell to the backfield. He started against the Cleveland Browns in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Williams rushed for 169 yards in 2020 and found the end zone one time. With the release of running back Damien Williams, Darrel will add to the depth of backfield this upcoming season.

The Chiefs also reached a 1-year deal with defensive end Charlton.

YOU KNOW WHAT DAY IT IS 🌮 pic.twitter.com/dk6ObMTUC2 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) March 16, 2021

In one year with the Chiefs, Charlton collected two sacks and a forced fumble in seven games.

The defensive end was drafted out of Michigan in 2017 to the Dallas Cowboys in the first round where he spent two seasons. He spent one season in Miami before coming to Kansas City.

Wylie is reportedly returning to the Chiefs as they continue to build up their offensive line.

He filled in for several positions last season as injuries plagued the offensive line. The guard filled in at right tackle in the Super Bowl LV loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The lineman was signed to the Indianapolis Colts’ practice squad in 2017 as an undrafted free agent. Upon his release in September 2017, he joined the Cleveland Browns’ practice squad and then the Los Angeles Charges practice squad.

In 2018, the Chiefs signed Wylie and promoted him to the active roster.

The official start of free agency is March 17 at 3:00 p.m. CST when the new league year begins.