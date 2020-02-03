‘Win another one, that is it’: Mahomes eyeing repeat

Kansas City Chiefs

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes spoke Monday following the team’s Super Bowl win against the San Francisco 31-20.

During a press conference in Miami, a reporter asked Mahomes about his future and what he could do to top this.

“Win another one, that is it,” he said.

Mahomes won the title of Super Bowl MVP. He is the youngest player in the history of the NFL to be named MVP. He threw two touchdown passes on consecutive fourth-quarter drives to lead the Chiefs to victory.

