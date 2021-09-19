Win or lose Chiefs fans rocking red and cheering

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sunday at Chicken N Pickle, the pickleball courts were rocking, and so were Chiefs fans decked out red.

Even with a tough loss, the fans were screaming for Kansas City.

“In Miami, I went to the Super Bowl in Miami two years ago,” said Dustin Kuhn. “So this team knows how to win big games.”

Dustin and his friend, Zac Wickencamp, sport the Chiefs colors, jerseys and hopes for a super season.

“Once I got to college and started going to games with him, you know that was our thing. We did that together,” said Wickencamp. “We love to rally around this team, and it just represents good times together.”

Payton Lancaster wants to see better defense around from the Chiefs, but he knows the team is fun to watch.

“More offense. Our defense wasn’t looking too hot last weekend,” said Lancaster. “But I’d like to see a bit of improvement there, and it’s just an exciting team to watch.”

Paul Khim has his daughters out at the Chicken N Pickle, both wearing Chiefs red.

“Their mom is a Tom Brady fan, so last year she got the last laugh,” said Khim.

Khim says the Chiefs have all the pieces for a dynasty even with the loss Sunday night.

“Last year was really close, and I think we will be like the Patriots were,” said Khim. “They were like a dynasty. I think you can call them.”

“We will always be Chiefs,” said Wickencamp. “So proud to be fans, and we have been for years.”