With Chiefs win over Packers, fans witnessed history — twice

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Kansas City Chiefs 13-7 win over the Green Bay Packers at Arrowhead wasn’t pretty, but in the end the only thing that mattered was the win. At least it was the only thing that mattered when it comes to NFL history.

With the win, the Chiefs found themselves over .500 for the first time since Week 1. The team is technically also out of last place in the AFC West. Both the Chiefs and Broncos are 5-4 after week 9. The Chargers and Raiders are 5-3, making next week’s Raiders-Chiefs game key for the struggling AFC Champions.

But those two stats won’t likely matter in the long run. The two records that are impressive for Chiefs fans to remember are as follows:

With Sunday’s win over the Packers, the Chiefs won their 500th game in franchise history. That includes games the franchise won during the first three seasons in Dallas as the Texans. You can watch a special tribute to the franchise on the Chiefs YouTube page.

The second is that with the win over the Packers, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid tied former Packers head coach Curly Lambeau with 226 all-time wins. That means Reid and Lambeau are tied for 5th on the list of coaches with the most regular season wins, behind Tom Landry, Bill Belichick, George Halas, and Don Shula.

With tonight's @Chiefs win, Andy Reid ties former #Packers HC Curly Lambeau for 5th most wins all time



Of course the win to tie Lambeau came against his former team, the Green Bay Packers.

Reid’s recent records seem to come with a little irony. Last month he earned his 100th win as the Chiefs head coach. The win came against the Philadelphia Eagles, the team Reid coached before being hired by Kansas City. With that win on Oct. 3, Reid also became the first NFL coach to win 100 games with two franchises.