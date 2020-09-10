With no cash and more space, Arrowhead concessions make a slew of changes for Chiefs games

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – The players aren’t the only ones who’ve been working hard ahead of Thursday’s Chiefs game. Concessions and local food joints with spots inside the stadium spent countless hours prepping and practicing for the big day.

Todd Johns, founder and chief pitmaster at Plowboys BBQ, has got two locations inside Arrowhead Stadium.

“You can’t have football in KC without some BBQ,” he said.

Johns and his team are back inside the stadium, and fans will be able to chow down on Plowboys BBQ while watching the Super Bowl Champions in action.

“A lot of really good thought has gone into this, and I wouldn’t have my staff out here if I didn’t think it was safe,” Johns said.

He assures fans the taste stays the same, but the set up is different. They’ve gone from six cashiers down to three, and there’s more space between lines to allow for social distancing.

As for paying for the food, Arrowhead Stadium has gone cashless.

“Everything’s going to be either credit cards, debit cards or now you can pay by your phone,” Johns said. “We’re going to see a lot less contact, which will help keep everyone safer.”

He and his staff also went through training required by the Chiefs to keep them and the limited number of fans inside safe.

With only 22% capacity, Johns cut meat supply by half and only expects to sell a third of that.

All in all, he said it’s a win to be serving fans at all.

“We didn’t know if there were going to be fans out here at all,” Johns said. “So to be back out here for a fourth season and have our concessions open. We’re excited to be back. We’re excited to continue to be a part of the Chiefs fan experience, and so it feels like we’re a little part of the team.”

Johns said they had a trial run during the pre-season ticket holder event, and it went well. Before the game, he said was hoping for the same outcome Thursday.

“Go Chiefs! Wear your masks,” Johns said.

