KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – DECEMBER 15: Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs stands on the sidelines against the Denver Broncos in the game at Arrowhead Stadium on December 15, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) – Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have the AFC West championship locked in and more big goals in sight. They hope to make a run in the playoffs.

A top-two seed and first-round bye still are possibilities. And they can’t afford to stumble against the Chicago Bears on Sunday night.

The Bears are out of the postseason after winning the NFC North last year. Kansas City has won four games in a row.