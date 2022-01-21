Woman’s allegations against Chiefs’ Willie Gay detailed in court documents

OLATHE, Kan. (FOX4KC) — Court documents filed Friday in Johnson County detail what Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay’s ex-girlfriend says happened before his arrest.

On Friday, Gay’s ex-girlfriend, who is the mother of his son, was granted a temporary protection order. FOX4 is not naming the woman at this time.

Gay was arrested late Wednesday night and booked into the Johnson County jail early Thursday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.

According to charging documents, Gay faces one count of criminal damage of less than $1,000. He’s accused of damage to property, including a vacuum cleaner, wall and a door frame, and the incident is considered domestic violence-related.

At his initial court appearance Thursday, Gay pleaded not guilty. He posted bond and was released from jail that same day.

Court documents from the protection order share the woman’s perspective of what happened that night before Gay was arrested.

The woman said she texted Gay around 9 p.m. Wednesday and told him not to come over to see the baby because he was asleep. She said he insisted on coming over anyway.

She asked him not to wake the baby since he had been cranky all day. Court documents say Gay made jokes about her being a single mother. Then, the two started arguing, she said.

The woman said she went to her room and called a friend. He advised her to call the police, and she stayed on the line while waiting for officers.

“Willie kept yelling, calling me names, and said he would be gone before the police got there,” court documents say. “He then got angry, snatched my phone and hung up on the officer.”

According to the protection order, the woman said Gay then aggressively pushed her into the couch and knocked everything off her counter and bar. He also allegedly threw her vacuum about 20 feet in her apartment and threw her phone.

She said Gay left the house before officers arrived.

“My son was sleeping on the couch the entire time,” the woman said. She said the baby was born prematurely and is currently on oxygen all day.

The woman also details what she considers to be the “worst incident,” which happened in November 2021 at Overland Park Regional Medical Center. She said their son was in the hospital on a ventilator, and she was holding him.

The boy’s mother says Gay got upset, stood up and allegedly pushed her while she was sitting in a chair holding the baby. Court documents say the baby almost fell out of her arms.

She also alleges Gay has threatened to slap and/or hit her before and fears for her safety.

FOX4 reached out to Gay’s attorney, in this case, Ryan Ginie. He denied the woman’s allegations and said they will address the matter in court. He had no further comment.

When Gay was charged Thursday, a spokesperson for the Kansas City Chiefs said the club is aware of the incident but has no further comment at this time.

On Friday, Coach Andy Reid said Gay will play Sunday when the Chiefs take on the Buffalo Bills.

The woman has requested sole legal custody of their son until the temporary protection order expires, which is in effect until a final order is served or the court terminates it.

She has also requested Gay have supervised parenting time in a public area with a court-elected supervisor, court documents say. The court has ordered him not to have contact with the boy’s mother.

A hearing over the protection order is scheduled for Feb. 1. Gay’s next court appearance for the misdemeanor charge is set for March 2.