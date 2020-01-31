Woodland Elementary students share Chiefs’excitement with tailgating party

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas City Chiefs’ excitement is reaching people of all ages.

Students at Woodlawn Elementary took part in a tailgating party Thursday ahead of the big game on Sunday.

Students shared their excitement about the upcoming big game with laughter, food, and lively interaction.

The fun and festivities included all of the tailgating essentials and plenty of Chiefs decorations.

LATEST STORIES: