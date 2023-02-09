WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Super Bowl is just three days away, and Wichita Police Department Chief Joe Sullivan and Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter have made a friendly wager on the outcome of the game.

Sullivan, who came to Wichita from Philadelphia, issued a challenge to Easter on Feb. 3 in a Facebook post. If the Kansas City Chiefs win the Super Bowl, Sullivan said he will stand at the intersection of Central and Main in downtown Wichita with a sign that says “Chiefs Kingdom.”

If the Philadelphia Eagles, however, win the Super Bowl, Easter will stand at the intersection with a sign that says “Fly Eagles Fly.”

The loser of the wager will stand on the corner on Feb. 13 at noon.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will face off in Super Bowl 57 from Glendale, Arizona, at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12.