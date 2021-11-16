‘Wrath of 1,000 suns’: Chiefs CB Rashad Fenton living up to tweet from October

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 14: Rashad Fenton #27 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts during the second half in the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — As the Kansas City Chiefs defense continues to string together impressive performances, cornerback Rashad Fenton is standing out in the defensive backfield.

Pro Football Focus ranks the third-year corner out of South Carolina as the highest-rated cornerback in the NFL through 10 games.

PFF’s overall grade for Fenton is 87.6, almost four points higher than No. 2 Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams.

Fenton’s snap count has increased this season since he started filling in for an injured Charvarius Ward. Even with Ward coming back to the starting lineup, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo has continued to use Fenton at a high rate.

On Sunday night against the Las Vegas Raiders, Fenton took 43 snaps making him the most-used corner for the Chiefs despite not starting the game.

Fenton had a forced fumble in the third quarter on a would-be touchdown by Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson that was recovered by safety Tyrann Mathieu. The Chiefs then went down the field and scored a field goal.

“I can’t wait until I’m a full time starter in this league,” Fenton tweeted earlier this season, “I swear the WR’s gone feel the wrath of 1,000 suns.”

Fenton may not be a full-time starter just yet, but he has made life difficult for opposing wide receivers as he’s seen his playtime increase.

Opposing quarterbacks have a 78.1 passer rating when targeting Fenton and on Sunday, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr had a 56.3 passer rating when throwing in his direction.

Fenton will continue to build on his young career and help the Chiefs defense continue their hot streak as they host the offensive powerhouse of the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.