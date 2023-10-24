WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver and current Miami Dolphins receiver is sending one fan to Germany.

The Chiefs and Dolphins are set to square off in Frankfort, Germany, on Nov. 5. The Tyreek Hill Family Foundation and Soul Runner will are hosting an online charitable campaign with the grand-prize winner getting to be in-person for the game.

The winner of the campaign will be awarded round-trip airfare to Frankfort with a guest, including hotel accommodations and two lower-level tickets to the game at Deutsch Bank Park.

Supporters can enter to win with a $10 or more donation by clicking here.

All donors will receive a 10% discount to shop online at Soul Runner, Hill’s athletic merchandise line. The winner will also receive a $100 gift card.

The first-place runner-up winner will receive an autographed Tyreek Hill jersey, and the second-place runner-up winner will receive a $200 gift card to shop at Soul Runner online or in-store in Miami.

The campaign closes on Oct. 28 at 11 a.m. CST. The winner will be contacted within one hour of the campaign closing.