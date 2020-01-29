1  of  2
‘You got to enjoy it, enjoy the moment’: Former Bishop Carroll star Blake Bell excited to play in Super Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs

MIAMI Fla, (KSNW) – Former Bishop Carroll star Blake Bell started his football career in the fourth grade. Fast forward to now and the Chiefs tight end will have the chance to play on the biggest stage come Sunday.

Bell checked off a huge accomplishment when he scored his first career touchdown for the Chiefs against the Texans in the 51-31 win in the divisional round of the playoffs on January 12.

This season with the Chiefs, Bell has grabbed 10 receptions for 82 yards and a touchdown and is proud to represent Wichita in the Super Bowl.

“You know you work to get to this point, and this is why you play the game,” says Chiefs tight end Blake Bell. “You got to enjoy it, enjoy the moment, and you know we’re here to win the game.”

The Super Bowl airs on FOX at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2.

