Cody Riley withdraws from NBA draft, will return to UCLA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cody Riley has withdrawn his name from the NBA draft and will return to UCLA as a redshirt senior this year. The forward from Kansas City, Kansas, announced his decision on social media ahead of the withdrawal deadline on Wednesday night.
The Bruins made a run to the Final Four before losing to Gonzaga in the national semifinals. Riley started all 31 games last season, averaging 10 points and 5.4 rebounds — both career highs.
Earlier this week, guard Chris Smith told UCLA he wasn’t returning for a fifth year, which the NCAA would have allowed because of the coronavirus pandemic.