Cody Riley withdraws from NBA draft, will return to UCLA

FILE – In this Sept. 2, 2020, file photo, the NBA logo is displayed at center court during an NBA first-round playoff basketball game between the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. NBA training camps open around the league Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020,though on-court sessions will be limited to individual workouts and only for those players who have gotten three negative coronavirus test results back in the last few days. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cody Riley has withdrawn his name from the NBA draft and will return to UCLA as a redshirt senior this year. The forward from Kansas City, Kansas, announced his decision on social media ahead of the withdrawal deadline on Wednesday night.

The Bruins made a run to the Final Four before losing to Gonzaga in the national semifinals. Riley started all 31 games last season, averaging 10 points and 5.4 rebounds — both career highs.

Earlier this week, guard Chris Smith told UCLA he wasn’t returning for a fifth year, which the NCAA would have allowed because of the coronavirus pandemic.