Collegiate standout Gradey Dick turning the heads of college coaches

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)- Playing basketball is not only a sport, it’s in Gradey Dick’s DNA.

“My mom played basketball,” said the rising Collegiate High sophomore. “She was the main reason for my skill. And my dad just pushed me; never let me slack. And just pushed me to be in the gym every day.”

The 6’5” guard went into his freshman year going head to head against some of the best seniors in the Kansas area. But what Gradey didn’t know was that the best was yet to come. After attending some local camps and receiving an invitation to the U16 National Team training site, Division I college offers started rolling in for the standout player.

“It’s really humbling, I’m really grateful, I’m blessed” Dick said. “Yeah, it’s just still kind of an awe moment for me.”

Gradey says he is taking the college recruiting process in stride, for now, while he focuses on his high school basketball goals.

“For sure win State,” he said, “but just over the course of the whole season just get the best we can.”