Competitive Drive: A year after it was canceled, Jets wrestler Kameron Frame returns to NCAA D-II Championships

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kameron Frame went 20-4 on the wrestling mat as a redshirt sophomore at Newman during the 2019-20 season.

He would punch a ticket to NCAA Division II Championships in South Dakota in March of 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic would put a halt to the championships before Frame could compete.

“It was a big shock, I really don’t think anyone saw it coming,” said Frame in March of 2020.

The Goddard native put together another stellar season on the mat this year, earning another trip to nationals.

He says the road to get there, amid the pandemic, was different.

“Leading up to the week of regionals, we got tested five times, and this week I’ve been tested three or four times already and I will still have three more tests, so it’s definitely different, but obviously once you are out there on the mat, it is still the same game that we are playing before, so, just got to be able to roll with the punches,” said Frame.

Frame will compete in nationals beginning tomorrow in St. Louis. He is aiming to become a three-time All-American.