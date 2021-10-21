Competitive Drive: Bishop Carroll senior goes for three-peat in State wins

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The high school cross country season regional races are on Saturday, those top finishers qualify for the State meet next weekend. Bishop Carroll senior Hope Jackson has high hopes to win State for the third straight season.

“Now I think I’ve matured a lot more. I’ve learned a lot more about the sport, a lot more about running, a lot more about myself and what I can handle and how to pace myself,” said Jackson as her prep cross country career is nearing the finish line.

Jackson originally played soccer, but by the time she reached high school, she was too good at running to not put in extra miles.

“She’s the ultimate competitor. She doesn’t enjoy doing anything with less than her best effort,” said Jackson’s coach Cory Swords. “Sometimes perfection can be your worst enemy, so her learning how to navigate that has been really fun.”

Jackson runs 6 to nine miles every day, and that’s nothing new to her. She won her first State title two years ago as a sophomore. She followed that with another title last year. Now, she’s after a three-peat.

“I never could have imagined it. It’s crazy how far I’ve come to be honest with you,” said Jackson. “I know my sixth grade self would be so proud of me. It’s fun to look back and think about everything I’ve done.”

For more information on the KSHSAA cross country postseason, click here.