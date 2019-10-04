Competitive Drive: Brady Cox and his brothers find success on gridiron in Hesston

HESSTON, Kan. (KSNW) — Our Friday Football Fever Game of the Week has two teams squaring in Hesston and Halstead, who have yet to lose a game this season.

For the 4-0 Swathers, several players have played a role in their early season success, including junior wide receiver and outside linebacker Brady Cox.

“The sweeps are working this year, and the outs are working too as well, and sometimes the slants,” said Cox.

A lot of that success for Cox has translated from the work he has done off the field as well.

“Pound for pound, I’m up there with the bigger guys I’d say,” said Cox.

It’s something his head coach, Tyson Bauerle, has also taken notice of.

“He does some pretty special things in the weight room for how much he weighs, quickness wise and speed wise there is no one else that touches him either,” said Bauerle.

However, Bauerle also points out that Cox is one of three brothers he’s had on his team over the past few years.

“We’ve had three, Cameron was the oldest he is the oldest he’s now at Nedoesho, Brady is a junior and Brett is a freshman,” said Bauerle.

Cameron served as the starting quarterback for Hesston last season.

He helped lead the team to a six win season, even linking up with his brother Brady on a few passes along the way.

“It was pretty cool that I got to practice with him and play in games with him too, it’s kind of the same feel,” said Cox. “Last year was the only year we played varsity together, so, and then my freshman year we played basketball together too.”

While Cameron is now playing baseball in college, Brady will be around to play with his younger brother.

“It would be pretty cool to play with both brothers on the varsity level,” said Cox.

As for this season, Cox remains humble with his eye on helping his Hesston squad continue their winning ways.

“I just do my part and do the best of what I’m asked to do,” said Cox.

Hesston will travel to play Halstead tomorrow night. Kickoff for that game is set for 7 p.m.