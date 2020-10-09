Competitive Drive: Breece Hall

KSNW. Wichita Native, Breece Hall has rushed nearly 400 yards and recorded 6 touchdown in the first three games of the season. The Iowa St. running-back was named the Big 12’s offensive player in week four after helping the Cyclones defeat Oklahoma 37-30.

“I was happy but we still got a whole season to play” said Hall during an interview with KSN sports.

“When I first came to Iowa state I was 17 and really young, this year I am older and mature, I take the game more serious and I know where I want to go with it.” Hall rushed for 139 yards against the Sooners.

The Wichita Northwest product has strong tithes with his former football coach, Steve Martin. “He had a meeting with me and told me I could be one of the best running back to come out of Wichita Kansas. I could take it wherever I wanted to. He is one of my biggest critics, he tells me what I need to hear and not what I want to hear.”

Those words resonate with the Sophomore on the field and encourages him to share it with the youth. ” I tell the kids, don’t let anyone tell you can’t do anything. just like me. I didn’t know I was going to be here today and be one of the best running-backs in college.”