Competitive Drive: Chapman Brothers playing for a purpose

Haysville, Kan. (KSNW)- The Campus Colts boys basketball team is on fire this season, still undefeated. Part of the team’s success has come from two brothers, Steele and Sterling Chapman. “We grew up with each other,” says Senior Steele Chapman. “We played with each other the entire time. Yeah, without him, I don’t know.”

Both brothers agree that they wouldn’t be where they are today without the connection they also share with their teammates. “The first thing I always say to the team is, ‘we’re a family first,’” says Steele. “You know. I want to make sure that bond is there. That brotherly love is there first.”

When it comes to the Colts, Head Coach Chris Davis has practically seen it all. The Colts have had seasons, like 2012-2013, when they went 2-19, and others, like last year, when they went 18-5. Davis has coached the Chapman’s since they were little and contributes part of the team’s transformation to the brothers.

“They’re competitive.” He said. “They will compete, but at the same time they still got each other’s back, so I think that’s awful special,” Davis says.

Sure, the Colts enjoy being ranked number one in the 6A, but both Steele and Sterling have bigger aspirations for the Colts. “Well, our goals are to be, to make it to the state tournament,” says Sterling Chapman. “And the next goal after that is to win the state tournament.”