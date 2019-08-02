Competitive Drive: From Lady Shocker legend to Hall of Famer, Angela Buckner continues to succeed

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – – Being in the paint on the basketball court is like home for Angela Buckner.

The Wichita native enjoyed a successful career on the hardwood, that first started to take shape when she played at Kapaun Mt. Carmel.

“We had success, we had great teams, we placed third in state,” said Buckner.

After mulling offers schools like St. Louis and even Tennessee for track and field, Buckner chose to stay home and play her college ball at Wichita State University.

“Being a hometown kid, I mean there is nothing better than being able to stay here and play for four years in front of your family and friends,” said Buckner.

From 2000 to 2004, Buckner shined bright on the court.

She is one of only five women’s players in Missouri Valley Conference history to record over 1,000 career points and 1,000 career rebounds. Those were accolades good enough to land her a spot on the MVC All-Centennial team.

“Rebounding was the one record I wanted to have, I wanted it when I was playing at Kapaun, I wanted to go into WSU and get that record,” said Buckner.

Buckner has continued to rack up awards since she last laced up her sneakers competitively.

“I’m in the Wichita Hall of Fame, I mean WSU’s Hall of Fame, and I just got into the Kansas Hall of Fame, which is mind blowing, when you are a kid you don’t even think about this,” said Buckner.

Buckner would graduate early during her last year of playing basketbal. She proceeded to work on her Masters and even got an internship with the park department.

It is a job she has stayed with.

After working at Boston and Colvin Recreation Centers, Buckner landed her dream job.

“I got my dream to come run Lynette Woodard Rec Center, I mean who doesn’t look up to Lynette Woodward Rec Center and be able to come back and run her facility,” said Buckner.

It’s a position that helps keep her competitive drive alive and well.

“I’m always trying to come up with something creative, something new, something innovative that nobody else has, and as an athlete and as a competitive athlete, that’s what it is all about, that’s what makes me excel,” said Buckner.

Through it all, Buckner is also making an impact on our area youth.

“You can do anything, you can stay right here and succeed, just got to work hard,” said Buckner.

Buckner is still the all-time leading rebounder for the Lady Shockers, with 1,297 rebounds.

She averaged 12.1 rebounds a game, which is good enough for 17th on the NCAA career list.