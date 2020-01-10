Competitive Drive: Heights guard making a national name for herself in just second year

Wichita, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Heights fans might have spotted her hustling up and down the court this season, but sophomore guard Zyanna Walker is grabbing attention a lot further away, including the eyes of big name colleges and even ESPN.

“I just love the sport,” says Walker. “Like, it’s just always in me.” As a freshman last year, Walker helped the Wichita Heights Falcons reach their first City League title since 2012. And going into this season, she has continued to prove why she is a force on the court.

In his fourth year as a head coach, Ken Palmer has enjoyed watching Walker mature as an athlete. “She’s actually a really good team leader to be so young,” Palmer says.

So far, the highly sought after player is already receiving D-1 offers from major schools. “It feels great, just because all the work that I’ve put in is really paying off,” Walker says.

The Falcons, who fell in the quarter finals round of the 20-19 Kansas State Tournament last year, are focused on getting back to States, and this time bringing home a title. “We say it’s ring season,” Walker says. “It’s time. It’s our time.”