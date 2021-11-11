Competitive Drive: Hutchinson’s Wright keeps running up WSU legacy

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Yazmin Wright started running cross country to stay in shape for track season. As it turns out, she’s a good distance runner and is shaping into being one of the best in Shockers history.

Wright nearly never started distance running. She went out for the sports in middle school, but not on her own choice.

“I didn’t have any interest in it, my mom made me. She thought I would be really good at it and I ended up loving it,” said Wright, a Hutchinson native.

A love for a sport that has paid off. Last month, Wright won the American Athletic Conference title race by 15 seconds. Her overall time was 21 minutes 3.3 seconds.

“It was probably the conference outdoor last year. Her track season, you could see her rising in the ranks and getting faster and faster and getting more competitive,” said Kirk Hunter, Wright’s head coach at Wichita State. “It led to where she is today. Confidence is what leads a runner to being successful.”

Wright’s stellar senior season continues. She will compete in the NCAA Midwest Regional race in Iowa City, Iowa on Saturday.

“I wasn’t expecting it to go as well as it has been, I always thought that I could win conference for sure,” said Wright. “I thought it was going to be really, really hard. The season is outliving what I expected.”