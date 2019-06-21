Competitive Drive: Landry Shamet’s basketball journey brings him back to Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. - - In just over a year, former Wichita State Shockers guard Landry Shamet has gone from playing at Charles Koch Arena to the bright lights of Philadelphia and Los Angeles in the NBA. Thursday, Shamet was back in Wichita hosting his first basketball camp for kids at Wichita Hoops. More than a hundred young athletes, from seven years old up to 17 took part in the camp, learning from Shamet himself and even some of his former teammates. For Shamet, the sport of basketball is something that has been almost second nature. He says he had a ball put in his hands before he wasn't even old enough to walk. "Diapers, I wasn't walking," said Shamet. "I mean, I didn't know what I was doing with it, but I've always been attracted to sports and stuff." While Shamet says he grew up liking a wide range of sports, like baseball, he explains why basketball became his passion. "Basketball, there was just something about the pace and having to make fast decisions, if something bad happens, you can't dwell on it, you got to move on to the next thing," said Shamet. He wasn't heavily recruited coming out of high school, but it was at Wichita State, in front of the Shocker faithful, where his game really started to take shape. "The reality of the NBA hit me after my redshirt freshman year, we played Kentucky and I played well and then I'm starting to hear this buzz, at that point agents are hitting me up," said Shamet. 364 days ago, Shamet heard his name called in the first round, as the Philadelphia 76ers selected him with the 26th pick. Shamet found success early on with the 76ers, averaging 8.3 points in 54 games with the team. However, on February 6th, Shamet found out at 2:30 in the morning that he was included in a trade that sent him to the Los Angeles Clippers. He would continue to shine bright on the court, averaging 10.9 points in 25 games, 23 of which he started. Now, back in Wichita, Shamet is hoping the young athletes at his camp see how his competitive drive has helped springboard his career. "If I can change the course or affect one life, if I can motivate some kid to do better or not make a bad decision, work harder, than I've done my job," said Shamet. Shamet's camp will continue on Friday, going from 10 a.m until 2 p.m.