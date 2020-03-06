Competitive Drive: Shocker continues to shoot for goals

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)- As the Lady Shocker basketball team begins conference play on Friday, Shocker Mariah McCully isn’t taking her past experiences on the way to the big game for granted. She’s using them to grow. “I’ve played basketball since I was two,” says Junior Guard McCully.

Basketball wasn’t just something to do. It was a way to keep McCully focused and off the streets in Grand Rapid Michigan, constantly improving in the sport she loved.

“I had friends that would risk their lives,” McCully says. “And me being on the outside, it showed me things that I didn’t want to go through. I felt like I was blessed with this talent that I have today.”

The road to Wichita Stat wouldn’t be an easy one. McCully went the Junior College route and played at Odessa in Texas and then at Wabash Valley College in Illinois where she was named Freshman of the Year. McCully’s slipping grades delayed her plans for a quick move to Wichita State when head coach Keitha Adams wanted her. Still, the player got it together to find her way to the Lady Shockers team.

“We felt like she would be a good addition to our team and help our program,” says Head Coach Keitha Adams.

McCully is the leading scorer for the Shockers, averaging 12.9 points per game and 55 steals, while pouring in a high of 112 field goals made.

“I’ve become more of a sponge,” McCully says. “Where at first I would look at the game where I felt like I knew what I needed to do and all this stuff, instead of taking in extra input.”