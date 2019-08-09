Competitive Drive: Wichita Society Basketball team strives for success

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – All summer, the Wichita Basketball Society 13U Basketball team has continued to strive to claim the top spot in its division.

“Over the summer, we build like a brotherhood with each other and we all ride for each other, no matter what,” says 13-year-old point guard C.J. Holloway.

The team’s biggest accomplishment came after it won the Reebok Series in July.

“It was the best moment of our career, because we got rings and we had fun,” says forward Andrell Burton.

For team manager Cortney Holloway, it’s not just a game, and his players are not just a team.

“It means a lot. I love and care for all of these boys like they’re mine,” he said.

Holloway was involved in a shooting in October 2017 that almost took his like. Now, he says, he takes advantage of every opportunity he has to be available for his son and the other team members.

“It’s a great feeling,” Holloway said. “My hashtag has always been, ‘I’m still here’ after that incident, so to be able to be a part of something special like this, working with these boys and being able to give back, it’s an amazing feeling.

“I’m very grateful that I basically have a second chance at life to be able to give back to these boys”

And Holloway’s players feel his motivation, as the team looks to represent the state of Kansas and for their city.

“Most people, they look over Wichita and they’re like ‘Aw, they’re not that good,’” says C.J. Holloway. “So every time we step on the court we got to give 100 percent effort.”