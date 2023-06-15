WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Open is celebrating 34 years. Dusty Buell is celebrating his first year as Tournament Director.

It’s been a whirlwind of a year, to say the least.

“Working seven days a week to make sure we can bring the best product to Wichita, and it just doesn’t happen overnight,” Buell said. “You’re going to see a lot of changes, but it’s going to feel just like the Wichita open should.”

A tournament built off former director Roy Turner’s love and passion for Wichita.

“I want to take a lot of that enthusiasm, that endearing spirit and bring it because of our sponsors,” said Buell. “Our fans and our community deserve that.”

Here’s what is new: a brand new welcome center, air-conditioned spaces for volunteers, a fan zone, and an app that will create a gaming atmosphere. Expect to see an upgraded grandstand at hole 17 as well.

“These are the same exact ones that came from the Waste Management Open in Phoenix,” Buell explained. “It’s the same exact seat you would have if you were in Phoenix. Looking at them, you can just tell there is such a difference in these structures and what they bring to us.”

Small changes, big impacts, all to elevate the fan experience.

Buell added, “Everything that we do, everything that we are working for is to make this a more enjoyable experience for the people of Wichita.”

And now, Buell hopes fans feel right at home.

“You don’t have to leave Wichita to be somewhere special,” said Buell. “I want to see that extreme joy and the screams and the laughter of what happens in these grandstands.”