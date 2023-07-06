Tune into KSN News at 10 for this week's Competitive Drive!

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Mexican American fastpitch softball tournament in Newton celebrated 75 years over the Fourth of July weekend.

The tournament started with five local Newton teams and has now grown to 15 teams across five states.

But the tradition remains strong, thanks to a community that has come together every weekend for 75 years.

“It’s been a family affair for us,” explained Hall of Fame Director Manuel Jaso. “My family helped start this tournament, and that’s why for 18 years, I was the tournament director.”

“I have been coming since I was eight years old with my grandpa,” says tournament director Todd Zenner.

“It’s some of my identity, especially in this town,” said former player Paul Vega.

Paul Vega has made it to every single Mexican American fastpitch softball tournament in Newton. His father was one of the founders.

“The tournament started at this end of the football field. There used to be a stadium there, and I was chasing foul balls for a piece of bubble gum,” explained Vega.

Memories that will last a lifetime. Now being passed down from generation to generation.

“I think we just work hard and try to carry on what the people before us did,” said Zenner. “We try to evolve with the game, and we also try to continue the tradition that our forefathers started before us.”

Reaching 75 years of tournament play is no small feat, but there’s something that continues to fuel their passion for the game.

“It’s just the love of the game. It sounds corny, but it is for the love of the game,” said Jaso.

A love that started in 1946 and eventually granted Newton the title “Home of the Oldest Men’s Fastpitch Tournament in the Country.”

“I can tell you where I’ve been for 60-plus years on Fourth of July weekend – always here,” said Jaso.

“A lot of people come for this tournament rather than come home to Newton during Christmas,” explained Vega. “You come to the Fourth of July tournament, and you see a lot of people.”

A tournament that’s turned into more of a homecoming for families who have moved away from Newton but still call it home.

“I love this tournament,” said Jaso. “I have been coming since I was a kid, so I will probably walk around one day with a cane, but I will still be here.”