NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Tri-County Basketball League is dedicated to students who have disabilities. Newton High School is among the six schools that participate in the league.

In a game between Newton and Wellington, Newton senior Ivan Guara hit a half-court buzzer-beater to win the game.

“It was unbelievable, but it was so wonderful to see,” explained Amy, Ivan’s mom.

The Railers are now 2-0 on the season after finishing last year winless.

“They are so excited for the games to come on Friday. That’s all we talk about during the week,” said Amy.

The excitement and experience are new. The Tri-County league was created last year.

“Some of these students have been left out from what people consider teenage normal activities or growing up, so this is just so important that they have this opportunity,” explained Amy.

The creation of this league has also allowed Ivan and his twin sister, Izzy, to play on the same team.