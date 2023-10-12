WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — There is less than one month until the start of a new era for Wichita State basketball. The Shockers are one of two American Athletic Conference schools with a new men’s and women’s head coach.

The new faces are bringing new competition to the AAC.

“There’s a lot of new coaches which means new players, new systems, new style of games,” said Charlotte men’s basketball coach Aaron Fearne.

Many coaches already seen the success Shockers men’s basketball coach Paul Mills can bring to a program.

“We had a closed-door scrimmage with Oral Roberts a couple of years ago and obviously we’ve been kind of monitoring their success that he’s had there and have a ton of respect for him,” said Ross Hodge, North Texas men’s head basketball coach.

Mills is held in high regard on and off the court.

“I actually had a chance to coach against him when he was an assistant at Baylor and I was at Georgia State but you guys got a really good basketball coach but more importantly a better man,” explained Ron Hunter, Tulane men’s head basketball coach.

“We were both assistants at Baylor and Paul Mills is a great guy. Always would speak and ask me if I needed any help knowing I was the new kid on the block for those six years at Baylor,” said Toyelle Wilson, SMU women’s head basketball coach.

The story is no different for WSU women’s basketball coach Terry Nooner.

“I’ve met Terry on the road over the years. Great guy and Wichita State is very fortunate to have him,” said Randy Norton, UAB women’s head basketball coach.

“It’s a great opportunity for him. He’s been in the game for a long time. Committed assistant coach and so now he has his time to shin and platform to shine,” explained Wilson.

The two WSU coaches are now ready to show Shocker fans what they can bring to Wichita.

“I’ve learned a lot just from going to coach Mill’s practices and watching just how he does things and I think just the energy, but I think just the energy around Wichita state basketball overall is just amazing,” said Nooner.