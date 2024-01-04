ANDALE, Kan. (KSNW) — The city of Andale has produced one NFL player in offensive lineman BJ Finney. However, there’s a real chance they’ll soon add a second with KU tight end Mason Fairchild.

Fairchild was a standout tight end for the Kansas Jayhawks over the past three years, racking up 10 touchdowns and more than 1,000 yards over the last three seasons. He’s being projected by many as a late-round pick in the NFL Draft.

“Waiting to see what opportunities are ahead with Senior Bowl, (NFL) Combine,” explained Fairchild. “Just waiting to see, you know, invitations and how things are going to sort out. But, you know, just training. If nothing shows up and get ready for pro day and you just dominate what you can control.”

You’d think this would make him one of the best athletes to ever come out of Andale, but the jury is still out on whether Mason is even the best athlete in his own family.

“No,” says Mason’s sister Katelyn with a giggle.

Katelyn and her sister McKenzie are both track and field athletes at Texas A&M.

“I’m going to stick with the same, so we don’t start any fights,” joked Mckenzie.

The two sisters plus Mason are three of the seven very competitive children of Tim and Tina Fairchild.

“I think it’s just in everything,” explained Tim. “I mean, we play Monopoly and it’s a battle, you know, and nobody likes to lose.”

“And they come by it very naturally,” added Tina. “Both of us are really competitive.”

It was that competitive family atmosphere that helped grow Mason and his siblings into the competitors they are now.

“Sometimes we’re a little too competitive,” added Mason. “Even just, you know, out in the yard playing games, doing things like that, you know? But that’s what made it so great. You know, I think that’s why we’re all successful because, you know, we grew up in a competitive household.”

The next step for Mason is a grueling seven-week stretch of getting his body ready for the KU Pro Day and possibly the NFL Combine.

“With some the training and whatnot,” Mason said. “Getting ready for just, specifically, running the 40 (yard dash), doing the pro agility, doing the bench press on very specific stuff. I think so. But, you know, I like to think that, you know, my mental game is what puts me above a lot of guys.”

As Mason pursues his dream of making it to the NFL, one thing is certain. He has one of the strongest support systems to help him through the ups and downs.

“Just excited to see how it goes,” said Tim. “And you got to, like I said, get your fingers crossed and say your prayers and make the most of your opportunity.”

“No matter what happens from this point,” added Tina. “We’re very proud of what he’s done.”