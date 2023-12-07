WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Andover High School girls basketball begins its season ranked as the top team in 5A and is led by senior guard Brooke Walker.

Walker is ranked the No. 69 player in the class of 2024, according to ESPN. Her teammate Alana Shetlar called her the glue to the team.

“She can score from anywhere on the court, so she’s kind of that glue that pieces us all together,” Shetlar said.

Walker is an admirable player leading Andover to success.

“She’s very shifty. She’s like a go-getter. One of the hardest workers I’ve ever met,” said Trojans head girls basketball coach Hannah Alexander.

Walker said she’s shooting for the stars and prepping for her best season yet.

“I want to average over 20 a game,” Walker said. “And I want to become a more rounded leader not just with my actions but vocally, and I want to get Gatorade Player of the Year for Kansas.”

It’s not just personal accolades, though. Walker said she wants to win a state title after finishing fourth last year.

“We can do it, we just can’t let anything get in our way,” Walker said. “We have all the pieces this year so there’s no excuses this year.”

One of those pieces is leadership. Walker and Shetlar are as close as kin.

“Brooke and I have played together for a long time,” Shetlar said. “We’re actually cousins. So, we’ve known each other for a long time, and she’s an amazing athlete. We talk a lot outside of basketball practice about what we want to do at practice, what we want to lead our team to do during games.”

So far this season, the Trojans are off to a 2-0 start.

“They’re kind of just our dynamic duo,” Alexander said. “They do it all, offense and defense, and they’re just great floor leaders and great teammates and classmates.”

That will end after the school year is over, though, as Walker is committed to Utah and Shetlar is headed to Oral Roberts.

“We’ve always come up to shoot together. We’ve done so much together in basketball, so it’s weird that we’re not going to be playing together next year, but the role that they have for her there is going to fit her amazingly, and she’s going to do amazing things,” Shetlar said.

Before becoming a Ute, Walker is leaving it all on the court in her final season with the Trojans.

“Coming out here and being able to show what I put work into is a big thing. And also, I love the coaches and teammates I’ve been able to be blessed by,” Walker said.