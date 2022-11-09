WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Ava Jones, who was hospitalized in Louisville, Kentucky, after her family was hit by a car while walking on a sidewalk, has signed her National Letter of Intent (NLI) to play basketball at Iowa.

Ava Jones signs National Letter of Intent to play at Iowa

“We are signing Ava because we believe in her and she believes in us,” Iowa Head Coach Lisa Bluder said in a statement made on Twitter. “She is a remarkable athlete with great versatility. She is working hard to return to the athlete she was. When she takes the floor for Iowa, it will be a special moment for all of us.”

Ava said at her signing day event that she was grateful for all of the support.

“To my family: My dad, my mom, and then my brothers and all my grandparents. I love them all so much. To the community of Nickerson: It’s not been easy for my family, but it’s just unexplainable how grateful I am of you,” Ava said.

We already know this one is a 𝓯𝓲𝓰𝓱𝓽𝓮𝓻 Iowa Women’s Basketball Twitter

Jones and her family were hit by an alleged impaired driver while in Louisville on Tuesday, July 5, for a basketball tournament. Jones’ dad, Trey Jones, died due to his injuries. Her mom, Amy Jones, also suffered critical injuries.

Jones and her family were away from Kansas for over a month and a half. Amy and Ava both underwent extensive surgeries and were in rehab prior to their return.

KSN News has followed the family through the ordeal, the recovery, and the return to Kansas.