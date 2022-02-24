WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Israel Barnes is most comfortable on the basketball court, and it shows when he plays.

“Out here, I just feel comfortable,” Barnes said. “This is my safe haven. This is what I do. This is what I do. This is what the Lord blessed me to do, so that’s how I feel out there on the court.”

Barnes was a standout player at Wichita Southeast High School and is now the top scorer for the Newman Jets this season.

Barnes never expected to play for Newman in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association.

Fresh out of high school, Barnes went to Weber State, a Division 1 school.

After two seasons, he transferred to the Division 2 school, the University of Texas Permian Basin in Odessa, Texas.

A hamstring injury then kept Barnes off the court for an entire year.

“The scenario in my head and me being on the table and really thinking my career was over at that point, but God has blessed me so much, and I’m grateful he brought me back on the court,” said Barnes.

“I think the biggest thing with his bounce-back is his humility,” said Head Coach for the Newman’s men’s basketball team RJ Allen. “He’s a very humble individual, and I think that’s allowed him to be able to bounce back. He’s one of the guys. He’s a very humble individual.”

When Barnes was asked if he thought a collegiate basketball career would bring him on the journey that it has, he answered, “No, not at all, to be honest. The Lord had different plans for me, and I’m grateful. Going through all of that has grown me spiritly as a man more than anything. I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”

Newman’s men’s basketball team next plays Pittsburg State University on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at Fugate Gymnasium.