WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Drew Johnson is the women’s head coach at Newman University. His wife, a former Kansas State University basketball star and WNBA player, is the associate head coach.

Drew Johnson (KSN Photo) Nicole Johnson (KSN Photo)

The two met back in Clay Center, Kansas, when Nicole returned to her hometown to start her coaching career.

“She was helping on the girls’ team, I was helping on the boys’ team, and the staff all hung out on Tuesdays and Fridays, so we spent a lot of time together,” explained Drew. “There was a natural connection. We both love basketball.”

Nicole told the same story.

“After we met, we started doing summer basketball like AAU and travel basketball,” said Nicole. “From there, it went from going to Bethel. To Bethel here to Newman. Ever since I’ve known Drew, we’ve coached together, and it’s really worked.”

The Johnson’s spent four years at Bethel College coaching the women’s program. In the first year, Drew and Nicole tripled the Thrashers’ win total. In the second year, they hit a historic 20-10 season, setting a new school mark for wins. In their final season, Bethel made the NAIA Tournament for the very first time.

“Pretty cool to do it together, especially to do it with your wife,” said Drew Johnson.

Drew and Nicole Johnson coaching (KSN Photo)

Now they are leading Newman in the best NCAA Division II conference, the MIAA.

“Nicole is an insane ball player, and Drew has a ton of experience coaching at the collegiate level, so they complement each other,” explained Newman senior Britney Ho.

The Johnson’s coaching style is unique. It has to be when balancing a team on the court and a family at home.

“It’s been fun to watch our five-year-old, his name is Dax, watch him grow up in it as well.”

Love and basketball, the Johnson family way.