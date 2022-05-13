WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Bishop Carroll softball team remains undefeated as they closed the regular season on Thursday.

They faced Goddard Eisenhower in a doubleheader. Carroll survived the first games with a 3-2 win. In the second game, the bats came alive, with Caroll winning 13-1.

The team is the reigning state champions and won 43 straight games and 128 consecutive Greater Wichita Athletic League games.

KSN Sports caught up with the team as they prepare for the playoffs.

“We’re right on schedule. This is where we want to be. You know, again, we just have to be tested and find out what we can do in the next couple of games with doubleheaders,” said Steve Harshberger, Bishop Carrol head softball coach.

“We want to be the best. We want to beat the best. We don’t want people to think it’s just a little private school, like we want them to know our name for the right reasons. Having the positive spirit all the time, going around holding ourselves accountable and knowing what name you wear on your chest is huge for us here,” said Kandence Brewster, Bishop Carroll senior.