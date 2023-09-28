HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Hutchinson Community College football is off to a hot start in its 2023 season. The Blue Dragons are currently the number-one ranked team in the country.

While there are many new faces on the team this season, the program goal remains the same.

“When we recruit them, we recruit them with one thing in mind, and that’s to come in and compete for a national championship every year,” said Blue Dragons head football coach Drew Dallas.

The team is taking on the challenge.

“Improvement. Every week, improvement. If we improve, we’re going to win,” said redshirt freshman linebacker K’Von Sherman.

In their first four games, the Blue Dragons have been on fire. But they are remaining humble about their 4-0 start.

“It really means nothing, you know, we still got … the goal to hit is a natty championship, so we’re not really satisfied yet. We got more on the table to take,” added Sherman.

“At practice, we’ve got to win the day, and when it gets to Saturday, we’ve got to win on Saturday. And then the next week, it restarts,” said freshman wide receiver Tre Richardson.

The team has a target on their back, being last year’s national runner-up.

“We really feel like we’re going to get everybody’s best swing at it, and you know, I think every week presents its own separate challenge, and that’s how we look at it,” said Dallas.

The athletes are putting pressure on each other to prepare for their opponents.

“Everybody’s a leader. Player-led, so we hold each other accountable, then that’s what happens,” said Sherman.

“Out here, it’s like defense versus offense. Offense better though, but overall, we’re all cool, we’ve got a good bond with each other,” added Richardson.

Both sides of the ball are working to get the job done.

“We’re playing very well defensively and getting great field positions from them and special teams,” said Dallas.

On offense, University of Illinois transfer Samari Collier is making plays on his feet and through the air. He has plenty of weapons to work with.

“All of those guys bring something different to the table, and it’s our job to try to find ways for them to touch the football and make plays and space,” said Dallas.

It’s a well-rounded, rounded team, hungry to bring home a trophy.