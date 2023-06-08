WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Maize High football team graduated its star quarterback and star receiver last season. Some may call it a rebuild, but the Eagles are far from it.

Seniors graduate, and others step up like wide receiver Bryson Hayes, who had a breakout sophomore season.

“It’s a grind,” explained Hayes. “You have to be willing to grind and put forth the effort.”

Through 10 games played, Hayes recorded 19 receptions for 582 yards and eight touchdowns, meaning he averaged a touchdown on 42% of his catches.

But what is more impressive is that he accomplished those stats in his first year playing wide receiver.

“It was pretty hard, but Avery (Johnson) made it so much easier,” said Hayes. “He just put the ball right in my hands every time, but it was a change.”

A change from playing running back his whole career.

“It’s a whole new position, but also having Bryce (Cohoon) there, he taught me everything I needed to know, plus great coaching at Maize High, so it worked out well.”

With Bryce Cohoon graduated and at Syracuse to play ball and Avery Johnson at Kansas State, Hayes is ready to become the leader the Eagles need.

“Everybody I talk with is like are you guys going to be ready this year, and I am like, ‘Yeah, we’ll be ready,'” explained Hayes. “We have the team to do it and the coaches to do it. We’ll be ready.”

Ready for another breakout season and more college offers, like the ones Hayes recently received from the University of Kansas and Iowa State University.