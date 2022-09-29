WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Chance Johnson is the starting center at Wichita West High School, and luckily for him, he gets to share the field with his sister, Druzzla, who plays left guard.

“I like to think I’m better. I’m a little bit stronger,” said Druzzla. “Little bit faster, he’s a great player, but he’s not quite there yet.”

However, Chance disagrees, “Oh, definitely me.”

As for West High’s head coach, Adam Rosenstiel, he bows out of those kinds of debates.

“They are both pretty good. I’ll give them that”

Nothing wrong with a little friendly competition, Druzzla and Chance both say it drives their competitive nature.

“He doesn’t want me to be better,” explained Druzzla. “and I am definitely not going to let him be better than I am, so it keeps us both working.”

Working together to be the best offensive line they can be.

“I know his tendencies better than anyone else,” added Druzzla. “There’s like an unspoken chemistry, so like we are just more in sync than everybody else.”

Coach Rosenstiel agreed, “They usually correct each other really fast, which as a coach is what you want.”

Druzzla and Chance are both coming off injuries, so this season marks the first time they get to play side by side.

“They’ve been doing a great job since day one,” added Rosenstiel. “They’ve only gotten better. We haven’t really hit a plateau with them, so they both have a high ceiling.”

West High is a young team, but the Johnson duo hopes to steer the program in the right direction.