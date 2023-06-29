WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Sports Commission hosted its annual Greater Wichita Sports Banquet Thursday honoring athletes around the region. The event also featured the presentation of the Buster Posey Catcher of the Year Award.

Junior catcher Kyle Teel from the University of Virginia took home this year’s award

Thursday night.

Teel, along with Jack Payton (Louisville) and Ryan Snell (Lamar), traveled from across the country to be in Wichita for the ceremony. They described the opportunity to win the award and learn from Posey himself as an honor.

“It’s such a prestigious name, a prestigious award. To get that honor would be pretty unreal,” said Louisville catcher Jack Payton.

“Growing up, that was my guy. I loved watching Buster Posey’s highlights on YouTube all the time. If he’s playing, I’d want to cut the game on like, ‘Why’s he doing this? Why is he doing that?’ He’s just kind of been like a role model for me,” explained Lamar catcher Ryan Snell.

They spent quality time with Posey Wednesday and Thursday to learn from the three-time World Series champion. Posey was also excited to share his knowledge.

“Jack, Ryan and Kyle, all three had exciting years. I’m excited to talk to them about baseball but also just getting to know them as people a little bit more, and they’ve got a fun road ahead of them with more than likely eventually hearing their name called in the draft,” said Posey.

All three players had outstanding seasons. Together, they collected 42 home runs, threw out more than 30% of base stealers, and earned field percentages of about .992.

The other two finalists that I’m with, their great ball players, and it’s an honor to be a part of that group,” said Teel.

Both Posey and the trio value the award, explaining it gives well-deserved attention to the catching position.

“It’s great that the catchers do have their own award. Sometimes the catchers get blamed for too much but also get the credit for too much, so it kind of goes both ways. So the catcher position is a unique fraternity. I know these guys have probably spent time together already,” said Posey.

The players explained that no matter the winner of the award, they all look forward to their futures and opportunities to fill bigger gloves.

“Just being a finalist, getting to be here and getting to meet Buster and just kind of seeing from his perspective what it takes to be a big leaguer, a big league catcher. So just being here, it’s just special,” said Snell.