WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — For the third straight season, the Kapaun Mt. Carmel girl’s golf team is the KSHSAA 5A state champions.

“I love our team. We’ve been really close and winning those is the best feeling. We always say winning each tournament but the best feeling is being able to get that trophy at the end at State and that’s always the best.”

For Meg Tilma, she led Kapaun through some tough weather conditions with a two-day score of +4.

While her team won, for the second straight year, Tilma came up just short of the individual state championship to another sophomore standout, Maize High School’s Kinslea Jones, who finished at +1.

“It’s very exciting,” explained Jones. “It’s a very accomplishing feeling to see all of my hard work pay off.”

Jones says the two use one another for motivation to improve their game.

“If she gets a birdie, it’s like oh I want a birdie too,” added Jones. “If she hits a good shot, it’s like oh now I want to hit a good shot. It just pushes me to do even better than I could.”

While the two are fierce competitors on the course,

“I just kind of have to push our friendship to the side and then just while we’re competing just keep my distance and make sure that doesn’t get to me,” said Jones.

They believe their friendship built through the game of golf will last for years to come.

“Kinslea and I are always going to stay in touch,” said Tilma. “Because we’ll always have that little competitiveness between us, and we’re the same age, and our families are pretty close. But, I think we will talk to each other once we get close to college and when we’re deciding where we go to college.”

You can watch the first-round highlights from the KSHSAA 5A Girl’s State Golf Tournament in the video below.