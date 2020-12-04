Competitive Drive: A new look Caleb Grill with UNLV makes return to Sunflower State

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Former Maize High School basketball star Caleb Grill will return to the Sunflower State this weekend, as his UNLV squad takes on Kansas State.

He returns in a much different situation than when we last him.

Grill is starting for the Runnin’ Rebels this season and in four games so far, is averaging 14 points a game.

His talents were on full display on Tuesday, when he went for a career-high 27 points, six rebounds and three steals, as UNLV fell short to Alabama, 86-74.

“My coach gives me tremendous confidence on the court and my teammates give me tremendous confidence as well, you know they look to me wanting to score the ball,” said Grill.

That wasn’t the case a year ago, when Grill was suiting up as a freshman at Iowa State in the Big-12 Conference. It was a team that saw its best player, Tyrese Halliburton, get picked 12th in the 2020 NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings.

“My main objective when I was out there was just to play defense pretty much and maybe hit some open shots,” said Grill.

The root of Grill’s love and passion for the game was one that was planted from the very beginning.

“I remember like seeing pictures of me as a baby, before I could even walk, they have those little one foot goals or whatever, for babies, I remember seeing pictures of those. I think the first time actually playing basketball is like five or six years old,” said Grill.

Grill excelled both on the football field and on the hardwood playing under his dad, Chris, at Maize High School. However, he says he always knew basketball was the route he wanted to go.

“Both of my parents played college basketball, so basketball has always been in our blood I guess, that’s just kind of what I’ve always wanted to do,” said Grill.

On Saturday, he will find himself back in his home state, up in Manhattan to take on Kansas State.

It is a team that is well aware of the talent Grill has put on display, early in the college basketball season.

“He’s a better athlete than I think people understand, being a four-sport star growing up,” said Bruce Weber, Kansas State Men’s Head Basketball Coach. “He’s got bounce to him and is a year older.”

An exciting matchup that Grill says he’s ready for.

“Coach Weber recruited me in high school and he is a really good guy, I know it is going to be a tough matchup because they are always tough defensively, and they always have a bunch of tough players so I’m looking forward to it and just going to do whatever it takes to win the game for our team,” said Grill.

Bramlage Coliseum is allowed to be at 15% capacity beginning this week.

Grill’s family tells KSN that they plan to make the drive up to see Caleb take the floor against the Wildcats.

UNLV and Kansas State will tip-off Saturday night at 7 p.m.