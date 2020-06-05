Competitive Drive: Adam Rosenstiel’s dream job leads him back to Wichita West

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — There is that old saying, home is where the heart is.

For Adam Rosenstiel, home would Wichita West High School, where he played, served as an assistant coach and is now leading the charge for the Pioneers football team.

Rosenstiel was a quarterback for the Pioneers from 1998 until 2001.

“We won a lot of games, had a lot of kids that were hungry, a lot of kids that flat out outworked people, every day we were doing something to get better,” said Rosenstiel.

During that time he played for Weston Schartz, whose coaching career here in Wichita spans almost three decades.

“When I was the quarterback here was probably the most Schartz has ever thrown the ball, we passed the ball around a lot,” said Rosenstiel.

He would move from the field to the sideline, coaching alongside Schartz, first at Wichita Northwest. Rosenstiel would follow Schartz back to Wichita West to serve as an assistant coach there from 2013-15.

So, it’s only fitting that when Schartz left after the 2019 season to coach Kapuan Mt. Carmel Catholic High School, that Rosenstiel would be the man to replace him.

“”Definitely some big shoes to fill, coach has done many things for the West High tradition, done many things in the city league in general, won many games, I learned a lot from him,” said Rosenstiel. “The motivation is perfect timing, I live in this community right down the street, I’m alumni from here I’m working here, I know these kids.”

Even though we are just a few days into voluntary workouts this Summer, both Rosenstiel and his players are excited for what’s to come.

“He’s a great coach, brings a new offense we all love it, we’ve been asking to pass the ball for a while so being able to do that now is going to be a big change for everybody in the city league playing against us,” said Cassius Williams, senior quarterback/safety.

Coming off a six win season in 2019, seniors like A.J. McCullough think they can build off last year under Rosenstiel in his first season.

“He’s really understanding and we believe in what he is going to do and help us get more wins this year,” said McCullough.