Competitive Drive: Adriel Smith’s game lifting off in Rose Hill

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sometimes a change of scenery can make all the difference.

For Adriel Smith, he chose to leave Wichita East for Rose Hill High School last Spring. In the process, Smith is seeing his talents on the hardwood take off for the Rockets this season.

For the junior combo guard, it all starts with those unseen hours in the gym, even during the holidays.

“Me and my older brother, we make sure we come in here once or twice every day, no matter what day it is, we will probably be in here tomorrow on Christmas, that’s just what we do,” said Smith.

That hard work is paying dividends early on this season for Smith.

“My coach he believes in me, he trust me to do anything on the court and just let me perform and do what I do best,” said Smith.

His best so far this season, a 39 point effort against Caney Valley and a 30 point showing in a win over Wellington.

“I get put in position to score almost every time we come down on offense,” said Smith.

When it comes to what drives Smith to lace up those sneakers and continually work to perfect his game, his answer is simple.

“Just the feeling when you shoot and the ball goes in the hoop, I don’t know, it just gives me a different type of emotion,” said Smith. “Ever since I was a little kid, all I can remember, is being out from sun up to sun down, every day, every single day.”

Smith and his Rose Hill squad won’t be back on the hardwood again until 2021, when they take on Clearwater on January 8th.