Competitive Drive: Andale volleyball returns to State, and expects nothing short of a title

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Andale volleyball team has been visualizing winning a state title ever since last season ended. The Indians lost in the state title game to Bishop Miege.

“State champs on three, one, two three, state champs!” is how the Indians break a huddle at practice and it’s one way they stay focused on their end goal. They also live it every day in practice.

“I think last year was more of a mental game, so this year lots of things like in practice, we practice state championship scenarios that way once we do get to the state championship we aren’t nervous for it,” said Grace Gorges, senior libero for Andale. “We’re ready for it.”

The Indians have had many injuries during this season, and from that, they developed a variety of combinations on the floor and managed to win 36 matches and only lose two.

“They know the game plan. They know what they need to do,” said Kaylie Bergkamp, Andale’s head coach. “We’re tough passers and servers and we can put the ball away. I think our team knows how to play together compared to past years. That has helped us a lot.”

Andale is the top seed for the Class 4A tournament in Hutchinson set to start on Friday.

For more information on the KSHSAA State Volleyball Tournaments, click here.