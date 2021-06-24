Competitive Drive: Andale’s Fairchild chases Olympics in the javelin throw

ANDALE, Kan. (KSNW) – Katelyn Fairchild started throwing the javelin her freshman year of high school, and she hated it. Fast forward four years, she’s the best do it in Kansas and now is trying to be one of the best in the world.

Fairchild will compete in Eugene, OR starting on Friday in a javelin qualifier for the Olympics.

“I’ve been watching all of the events. There has been some world records broken even,” said Fairchild. “So that sets the bar and the tone. I’m just really excited to go.”

Katelyn Fairchild talks with KSN Sports Director Alec Ausmus

Fairchild just completed her senior year at Andale High School, she set a state record of 170 feet that won the Class 4A championship. She also committed to Texas A&M University for javelin. She is earning a reputation as one of the best upcoming throwers in the country.

“Sometimes you set goals that you don’t achieve but that’s how goals work,” said Fairchild. “Truthfully I’m just trying to do my best, I’m not setting any crazy expectations or goals for myself, I just want to go in there and show up.”

Fairchild will compete at 3p.m. on Friday in Eugene in the first round of the javelin throw.