Competitive Drive: As a dual-threat option, Lem Wash aims for another big season with the Panthers

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The athleticism Lem Wash brings to the football field isn’t hard to see.

The versatile weapon on offense for the Derby Panthers was able to find the endzone in multiple ways during the 2019 season.

Whether it was at wide receiver, running back and eventually quarterback, Wash accounted for 27 touchdowns on ground and another 14 through the air.

Wash would take over under center after senior starter Grant Adler went down with an injury.

“When Grant went down, I was nervous, but I really give the credit to my teammates for helping me, watching film with me, helping me get all the plays down and give me confidence to go out there and have fun,” said Wash.

In all, Wash would help lead the Panthers to an undefeated (13-0) and their second straight 6A state title.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a more unconventional offseason for high school athletes, Wash isn’t taking it lightly heading into his last year at Derby.

“I’ve taken this offseason really serious because it is going to be my senior year and I want to keep the tradition of us getting to state, I want to keep that and then I’ve really been doing a lot of different workouts because in college,” said Wash. “I’m being looked at quarterback, running back and receiver, so I’ve been doing all sorts of workouts to show college coaches.”

While Wash has offers from Division I schools, like Missouri State and Tennessee Tech already, he is remaining laser focused on the 2020 season.

“I honestly look at it as just get back to where we were, get back to winning another state championship and the rest is going to come,” said Wash.

As the starting quarterback next season, Wash will lead a Panthers team that hasn’t lost a game since November 25, 2017 against Blue Valley North in the 6A state title game.